Asian Games javelin gold medallist Rumesh Tharanga once bowled at 134 kmph

Growing up in Horana, Tharanga was far more drawn to sport than the classroom. Athletics was his first sporting passion, with the 100m and 200m among the events he initially competed in. His connection with throwing also began early, influenced by his father, who competed in discus. “I was not really that studious, and I was almost never in class,” Tharanga recalled. “I liked to spend my time in the grounds and move on with sports more than with studies.”