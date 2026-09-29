From teenage pace sensation to record-breaking javelin star for Sri Lanka
Like millions of kids growing up in cricket mad Sri Lanka, Rumesh Pathirage once dreamed of making his name with a cricket ball.
And he was seriously quick.
At just 16, Pathirage reportedly clocked 134km/h in a national fast bowling competition. He even took five wickets and scored a half century in his only competitive appearance for St Peter's College in Colombo.
There was clearly something special in that right arm.
But instead of a cricket ball, it was a javelin that eventually changed his life.
On Monday, the 23 year old became the Asian Games 2026 men's javelin champion in Nagoya, winning Sri Lanka a historic gold with a best throw of 88.55 metres.
India's Yashvir Singh took silver with 85.72m and Rohit Yadav won bronze with 84.35m, while Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem finished fourth.
Pathirage has revealed that his years as a fast bowler actually helped him become a better javelin thrower.
"I inputted almost all my technique from cricket into the javelin throw because there are some similarities," he said earlier this month.
His switch proved to be a remarkable one.
Pathirage started throwing the javelin in 2017. His first throw was around 30 metres. Within two months, he had reached 63m.
But his rise was not without heartbreak.
In 2024, Pathirage threw 85.45m, setting a Sri Lankan record at the time. The automatic qualification mark for the Paris Olympics was 85.50m.
Just five centimetres separated him from that mark.
Two years later, everything has changed.
Pathirage threw a stunning 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League in June, a Sri Lankan record and the world leading throw of 2026. He also became only the fourth Asian man to cross the 90 metre barrier. Incredible feet.
There was another setback just before the Asian Games.
Pathirage returned from winning the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest to discover that all five of his javelins had been damaged during the flight home. They included the javelins he had used for his huge 90 metre plus throws this season.
His reaction?
"It's not a big issue. I'll move on."
Even more remarkably, when well wishers offered money to help him replace the equipment, Pathirage asked them to give it to other struggling athletes instead.
Less than two weeks later, he was standing on top of the Asian Games podium.
From bowling at 134km/h to missing the Olympics by five centimetres, and from broken javelins to Asian Games gold, Rumesh Pathirage has taken an extraordinary route to the top.
And his biggest dream is still ahead of him.
He wants to win Olympic gold for Sri Lanka.