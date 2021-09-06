Water Feature at Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up for its grand opening in October by unveiling two new attractions that will join the likes of Al Wasl Plaza – the largest 360-degree projection dome in the world. The Expo 2020 Water Feature, created by California-based WET Design, resembles a massive amphitheater, except 13-metre-high sheets of water will gush from top to bottom where the audience might sit. Situated between Al Wasl Plaza and the Jubilee Park, the feature is unique for its gravity-defying waterfalls that can be witnessed at night, when the waves will reverse themselves and flow back up.