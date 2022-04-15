Video Credit:

In 1961, MV Dara, a ship owned by the British India Steamship Company, was hit by a massive explosion leading to a series of large fires on board.

The fire spread rapidly due to heavy wind and the captain ordered the evacuation of the ship. Panic-stricken passengers and crew rushed to lifeboats. Several ships nearby helped in the rescue. But it was not enough to save 238 passengers and crew who died in the disaster. Of the 565 survivors, many suffered severe burns and injuries.