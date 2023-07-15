During their meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of Prime Minister Modi as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations and their people – across economic, investment, development and renewable energy fields, as well as health, food security, education, and advanced technology.
UAE President and Indian PM discuss closer cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties
The two leaders discuss boosting UAE-India ties, enhancing people-to-people relations.