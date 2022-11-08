President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement between Masdar, one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, along with its Infinity Power joint venture with Infinity, Egypt’s main renewable energy developer, and Hassan Allam Utilities, to develop a 10-gigawatt (GW) onshore wind project in Egypt — one of the largest wind farms in the world.
UAE-Egypt partnership: Firms to develop one of world’s largest onshore wind projects in Egypt
Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Sisi witness the signing of agreement for 10GW project at COP27