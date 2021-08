Qasr Al Watan: A taste of Arabian heritage and grandeur in Abu Dhabi

Gleaming and glistening on the Abu Dhabi skyline, the Qasr Al Watan beckons from a distance. Hailed as one of the latest Emirati landmarks in Abu Dhabi, there are also numerous treasures within its walls that are worth a much closer look.

This summer, Gulf News took an exclusive tour of the Presidential Palace in order to reveal the many hidden gems housed inside.