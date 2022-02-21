Monaz Billimoria of VFS says 75 per cent of business will be back in 2022
UAE travel is back with a vengeance, says a senior official at VFS Global. In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Monaz Billimoria, Deputy Regional Head - UAE & Qatar, VFS Global, said that while the pandemic put a pause in travel owing to border restrictions, people are now fed up and want to go on a holiday. VFS Global (Visa Facilitation Services Global) manages visa and passport issuance-related administrative and non-discretionary tasks for its client governments.