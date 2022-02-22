‘Made in UAE, sold globally’ is the main motto of Dubai University head Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki
‘Made in UAE, Sold Globally’. This motto is the main inspiration for Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, a passionate Emirati professor and a recipient of the highest award in the UAE in the field of science. Dr Bastaki, who made his way to become a leader in technology and communications engineering, is a member of seven academic boards, chairman of Emirates Science Club, board member of the Cultural Scientific Association, one of the founders of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and holder of many other distinguished titles. The 67-year-old Emirati icon is always pursuing his goals and dreams.