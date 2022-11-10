The youngest participant in this year’s Arab Reading Challenge, seven-year old Sham Bakour from Syria, on Thursday joined the pantheon of Arab reading champions, besting millions of Arab youth from across the world who participated in the annual reading challenge launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2015.
Highlights of the Arab Reading Challenge 2022
Contestants from Tunisia and Jordan finish in second and third place