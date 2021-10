Expo 2020 Dubai: See the artificial forest at the Spain Pavilion

Housed in the Sustainability District, the Spain Pavilion embodies the theme wholly - from its naturally cooling architecture to an interactive forest that shows you the affects of your harmful habits.

Carmen Bueno, Deputy Commissioner General of the pavilion, tells Gulf News how connected the Arab and Spanish heritages are with the age-old game of chess as their common ground as seen in the exhibition.