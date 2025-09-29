Vehicle safety in focus as Autotrust ramps up seasonal servicing

The multibrand service provider is part of the AW Rostamani Group
As the UAE enters a period of shifting weather conditions and increased travel, Autotrust Service Centre is scaling up its seasonal vehicle check-up services to address road safety and vehicle performance concerns. The multibrand service provider, part of the AW Rostamani Group, is offering diagnostics and preventive maintenance to prepare vehicles for the demands of the coming months.
The check-ups include inspections of critical systems such as tires, brakes, batteries, and fluids — areas most affected by temperature swings and heavier usage during the season.
“Seasonal check-ups are vital because they prevent breakdowns during extreme weather conditions, extend vehicle lifespan by addressing wear and tear early, improve road safety by ensuring critical systems like brakes, tyres, and cooling are functioning optimally, and boost fuel efficiency and performance through timely maintenance,” said Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility and AWR Trading.
With service centres located across the UAE, Autotrust supports a wide range of vehicle brands and models. Its multibrand capability, according to Ouahmane, enables it to respond to different driving and weather conditions effectively.
“Autotrust offers multibrand car service centers that focus on genuine parts and expert technicians, which allows them to adapt maintenance routines to seasonal needs – servicing vehicles under varying weather conditions, especially in extreme weather conditions,” she said.
Technicians conduct both routine and advanced diagnostics, focusing on the components most likely to be impacted by UAE-specific environmental factors such as heat and humidity.
A key part of the company’s service model is the emphasis on trained professionals and the use of manufacturer-approved parts.
“Autotrust highlights its expert technicians as a core strength. These professionals are trained to handle multibrand vehicles, ensuring that each car receives specialized attention. Combined with the use of genuine parts, this guarantees high standards of road safety and reliability,” said Ouahmane.
She added that consistent servicing across various brands contributes to long-term reliability and builds customer confidence in preventive care.
Autotrust operates under the umbrella of the AW Rostamani Group, a name long associated with the UAE automotive sector. According to Ouahmane, the connection enhances service standards and supports long-term trust in the brand.
“Being part of the AW Rostamani Group gives Autotrust access to industry-leading resources, including cutting-edge technology and infrastructure; a reputation for excellence, built over decades in automotive, retail, and property sectors; and customer trust, thanks to the group’s legacy of quality and innovation across the UAE,” she said.
The affiliation also ensures that service quality is consistent across locations and aligns with broader industry developments.
Autotrust has also introduced seasonal initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of road safety and encouraging preventive maintenance. These include complimentary summer check-ups during high travel periods.
“Autotrust reflects the AW Rostamani Group’s legacy through commitment to quality and safety, aligning with the group’s high standards; community-focused initiatives, like free summer check-ups to promote road safety; and expansion and innovation, with strategically located service centers and a 360-degree approach to vehicle care,” said Ouahmane.
With rising demand for vehicle servicing across the country, particularly during seasonal transitions, Autotrust is continuing to invest in infrastructure and technical capacity to meet the needs of a growing customer base.
