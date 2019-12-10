A selection of UAE-based cafes, restaurants and food trucks will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, offering millions of visitors the chance to taste varied cuisines from home-grown brands, while giving renowned local institutions the opportunity to make their mark on the international food scene.

The UAE-based eateries chosen for a spot at ‘The World’s Greatest Show’ span influences from Lebanon to India and the Philippines to Ireland. They include classic Dubai brands Arabian Tea House; Al Farwania, an Indian gem; Seashell Cafeteria; Dampa Seafood Grill, a Filipino hotspot; Lebanese stalwarts Al Reef Bakery and Al Khabbaz; and Firas Sweets, renowned for its traditional Middle Eastern dessert, kanafa.

In addition, there will be fun brands such as Saj 2 Go, which serves a type of baked bread that dates back centuries; Doh, a coffee and doughnut specialist; Flower Cafe; and the camel milk-inspired Majlis Cafe. Expo 2020 will also welcome the iconic The Irish Village, showcasing authentic Irish food and traditional entertainment.

“Expo 2020 will be a foodie destination in its own right and we urge visitors to bring a hefty appetite so they can explore the wonderful diversity and generous hospitality that the UAE is renowned for,” said Darren Tse, Director — Concessions and Programming, Commercial, Expo 2020 Dubai. “Adding colour and texture to Expo’s offering, these home-grown brands will shine a light on Dubai’s fun and flourishing food scene, and inspire millions of visitors to Expo 2020 to try some tantalising flavours from here in the UAE and around the globe.”

The local restaurants will be among the 200-plus food and beverage outlets at Expo 2020 Dubai, spanning street food to celebrity chefs and offering more than 50 cuisines to suit every palate and budget.