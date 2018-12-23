What you need to know
Dubai: Have you ever lost an item in the UAE?
You get off a taxi, forget your phone behind. You visit a store at a mall, and accidentally drop your wallet. Common enough.
But, what seems more common is that people usually manage to find their lost items.
Gulf News asked readers about finding lost items in the UAE and the response was overwhelming. From wallets and passports, to small things like their children’s shoes, readers have managed to find all kinds of items that they lost in public spaces in the UAE.
Jastine Menes, a Filipina national based in Ras Al Khaimah, forgot her wallet, with Dh7,000 and all her identification cards, in a taxi. She was travelling to work and did not note down the number plate of the vehicle. She thought it was lost forever, but was wrong.
She told Gulf News: “I called the taxi company and gave them a detailed description of the wallet. I also told them the location I was picked from and dropped to and the times, and they managed to track it down. On the same night, I received a call and was informed that they had recovered my wallet and everything was there!”
In another incident, she left her smartphone in a taxi and within 20 minutes, the company was able to track it down. She works in customer service herself and appreciates the services offered by the taxi company in the emirate.
She said: “The safety standards in the UAE are impressive. In my home country, if I lost something, there is a big chance it would not be returned.”
Surprising message
Asha Chandran Perinchery, an Indian national working as a headmistress of a school in Dubai, had an experience, which she says she can never forget. She thought she had forgotten her wallet in a taxi, but did not expect what was coming next.
She said: “I was carrying Dh2,000 in my wallet and as I got off the taxi outside the school, I thought I left it there. My office assisted in making calls to the Dubai Taxi call centre. But, the driver informed me that he hadn’t found it.”
Panicking then as she thought she had lost the money, her credit card and Emirates ID, she decided to go home and check. Around 8pm, she received a Facebook message that left her feeling both shocked and relieved at the same time.
She said: “Somebody had found my wallet! She looked up my full name on Facebook and decided to message me. She lived near Al Fahidi Metro Station and requested me to collect the wallet from her. I had taken with me a trinket that I could gift her as a token of my immense gratitude. But, she refused to take anything.”
That day will forever be etched in her memory, Perinchery said.
Annual greetings
Imdad Ali, a Pakistani national based in Dubai, also had an experience involving a wallet. As he was leaving work, he placed his wallet on the roof of his car while he unlocked the vehicle, and forgot to pick it up. He drove off and a little way ahead, the wallet fell off onto the road.
He said: “The motorist who was following me saw this happening. He stopped on the side of the road and picked up my wallet. It had opened and the money and cards had fallen out. He collected it all and found a slip inside that had my number on it.”
This Good Samaritan called Ali immediately and informed him of what had happened. They then decided on a location to meet and this man returned Ali’s wallet, with everything inside it completely intact.
Ali said: “I offered him dinner, but he replied that he only wanted me to remember him in my prayers. Since that day, I have saved his number on my phone and send him an Eid greeting every year. It feels good to wish and remember him.”
Good Samaritans
Waqas Quddos, a Pakistani national based in Sharjah, lost his passport when he went to a driving school in the emirate. As he got out of his car, he accidentally dropped it and didn’t realise it was missing until much later.
He said: “I searched everywhere, but couldn’t find it. However, three days later, I got a call from someone who had found it.”
The warehouse supervisor says that his company places stickers on their employees’ passports, with the office phone number on it. The human resources department received a call from the person who found Quddos’ passport.
Quddos said: “The man lived in Ajman and I immediately went to his house to collect my passport. He saw it in the parking lot outside the driving school. He said he was looking around to see if he could find me, but I might have left by then. There are a lot of Good Samaritans in the UAE!”
Quddos even offered money to this individual as a token of gratitude, but he refused.
Smaller items returned
Junaid Vengadan, an Indian national living in Dubai, forgot his headphones in a taxi. It was a busy day, so he didn’t realise till the evening that they were missing.
He said: “When I did realise, I called the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and luckily I had a copy of my receipt. Within five minutes of my call, my headphones had been located by their officials.”
He was given the number of the driver, who he met with and collected his lost item.
He isn’t alone to have lost and found a smaller item.
Tabishi Priya, an Indian national working as a consultant in Dubai, lost her baby’s shoes. They fell off while she rode a taxi in Dubai.
She said: “I was sure they were in the taxi as my son has a habit of taking them off. I immediately called the RTA. Even though I didn’t remember the taxi’s number, they managed to locate the shoes the very next day.”
The driver called her and informed her that the shoes had been left behind in his taxi. He even drove to her home to deliver them.
Key to freedom
Rohit Iyengar, an Indian marketing professional based in Dubai, lost the keys to his bicycle’s lock when visiting Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR). He parked his bicycle in one of the designated spots, locked the tyre and went to sit by the sea. By the time he returned, his keys were gone.
He said: “I began a frantic search of the path I had taken, but there was no key in sight. I explained the situation to one of the security guards nearby. He told me to file a lost and found report at the security office and come back tomorrow. I wrote down my details and explained that my bicycle would have to remain chained at JBR, overnight. They were very understanding.”
The next morning, he drove to JBR, prepared to cut his cycle lose. But, to his amazement, the security guard had found the keys.
Iyengar said: “I was so astonished, it was a Dubai miracle! The security and cleaning staff at JBR had found a needle in a haystack.”
Not surprising because they say the only thing you do lose in the UAE is your heart.