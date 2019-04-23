It will be entrusted with vital national issues

Dubai: The UAE yesterday launched the first-ever Ministry of Possibilities.

The ministry will have no minister and will handle significant national issues including building new government systems in preparation for the future.

The ministry was launched on Tuesday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

On his twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Today, we have launched the Ministry of Possibilities, a new work system within the UAE government. It is unconventional ministry. It will have no minister with the Cabinet member becoming its new crew. It will be entrusted with vital national issues and building new government systems for the future”.

Shaikh Mohammad added: “The ministry of possibilities will commence its work on several projects including provision of proactive services to the public and development of an online platform to facilitate government purchases and shorten the time from 60 days to 6 minutes. The ministry will also be tasked with devising specialized systems to uncover talents in every child in the UAE”.

“The word impossible does not exist in our dictionary and is not part of our philosophy nor will be part of our future,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

He added, “The future holds numerous challenges that entail adopting a forward-looking approach towards updating the government structure and the way it works”.

How will it function?

The ministry, which will function without a minister, will be run by the Cabinet members and will regulate government systems and proactive thinking

The ministry’s vision is based on reconceptualising the government’s model of work by setting up a platform for a fundamental change in the government work and develop solutions to difficult challenges.

In the first phase of its work, the new body, which represents a new generation of government practices, will have departments of proactive services, behaviour incentives, and skill discovery as well as the department of government procurements.

The UAE’s reality is the fruition of unconventional ideas generated by exceptional leaders. Our ambitions for the future go beyond the traditional scope hence we need unusual systems to turn our ambitions into reality. - His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

The ministry’s responsibilities include the development of preemptive fundamental solutions to addressing certain national issues within a specific time schedule.

A team composed of officials from various federal and local government bodies, private sector and individuals will be set up to carry out joint assignments.

As part of its functions, the ministry will adopt new and innovative work models and a mechanism of thinking that supports fostering a culture of well-thought-out risks.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, were present during the launch of the new ministry at AREA 2071.

“The UAE’s reality is the fruition of unconventional ideas generated by exceptional leaders. Our ambitions for the future go beyond the traditional scope, hence we need unusual systems to turn our ambitions into reality” Shaikh Mohammad underlined.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: “The Ministry of Possibilities is not borne out of a vacuum and is not introducing a new concept as the UAE has embraced the culture of impossible since its inception”.

Al Gergawi said that the ministry will work in partnership and complete coordination with all government and private entities to address pressing issues and achieve desired goals within a specific time frame.

Details

The ministry, based in AREA 2071, Emirates Tower, will house database management department that aims to support the decision make, encourage exchange of knowledge between all entities, enhance capacity building and stimulate the culture of discovery and trial.

The department of proactive services will design a special customer experience and offer pre-order services in various areas of government work. A special team of members representing various government entities and experts in data analysis will run the department.

The department of behavior incentives aims to encourage positive behaviours and good practices among community members through a rewarding system, which will grant points to committed individuals. The earned points will be given in a form of digital currency, approved by the government, that can be used for public transactions.

The skill discovery department will create a conducive environment that serves as an incubation for skilled Emiratis and foster skills to be harnessed in supporting of development and making the future.

The department of government procurement is tasked with development government purchasing system, supporting Emirati entrepreneurs who have small and medium enterprises to benefit from e-commerce innovations.