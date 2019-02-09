The developer doesn’t have to build anything since no one is following up to see if he does. As for the applicant, he doesn’t get anything of tangible value in return for his purported real estate investment except for St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship as would be the case if he had remained with the HRF option. The government gets its fee ($75,000), but it’s half of what it could have got under the HRF scheme. Worse, it never gets to know if the applicant gave $200,000 to the developer as specified under the programme. As a result hardly any money ends up in real estate projects many of which are stalled because of lack of funds.