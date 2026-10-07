Her response has been to weave elements of the UAE into what she creates.

One recent example is a series of bag charms inspired by wildlife associated with the country, including the Arabian leopard, hawksbill turtle, falcon and oryx.

The charms aren't purely decorative.

“One of them opens into a mirror. One is a pouch. One is a cable organiser,” Maheshwari explains.

She says proceeds from the pieces are directed towards organisations working to protect the animals.

“That’s our way of bringing the UAE into the brand, having fun with fashion, keeping it sustainable and then also giving back to the environment.”

Her team also created an AI film around the collection, imagining the animals' journey from their natural habitats into increasingly urban environments.

“In a playful way, we’re trying to educate the consumer too,” she says. “Be mindful of the endangered animals around you. We need to protect them. They’re a key part of our planet.”

There are lighter nods to the country too, including a tassel featuring the UAE flag colours and a small accessory inspired by the one-dirham coin.

For Maheshwari, it's a way of acknowledging the place where she was able to become an entrepreneur.

“It’s my small way of saying, bring the story in and actually highlight the story across different communities that don’t know about this.”

‘There are days I don’t want to think about’

The founder story, however, isn't all awards, clever materials and attractive handbags.

There are days when Maheshwari would quite happily forget she runs a company.

“There are days where you’re like, ‘Okay, this is just a day that I don’t want to think about,’” she admits.

The business has also had to navigate periods of global uncertainty when sectors such as fashion, hospitality and tourism have taken a hit.

What do you tell your team when customers aren't necessarily walking through the door?

“At this point we have to just keep positive, stay strong,” she recalls telling them. “If no one comes, that’s okay. Think of it as finding other ways to do other initiatives.”

At one point her team was scattered, and simply staying connected became important.

“Our Zoom was busy every day,” she says.

Around 80 per cent of the team is female, with three male colleagues.

“I’m proud to be surrounded by women,” Maheshwari says.

More importantly, she credits the team with sharing a common purpose even on difficult days.

“When those good days happen, you’re like, ‘Okay, yes, this is why we started this. This is why we have a mission to complete and a mission to keep going.’”

And when it gets too much? There’s Enzo

I ask Maheshwari the question that rarely makes it into glossy founder profiles.

What does she actually do when running a business becomes a nightmare?

Cry into a pillow?

“I mean, sometimes I’ve done that too,” she laughs.

But her real support system is closer to home.

“I’m very grateful for a very supportive husband who listens to me every day,” she says. Her parents and brother are part of that circle too.

And then there's Enzo.

“I also have a fur baby. His name is Enzo, so he’s a nice cuddle at the end of the day.”

A bad business day, apparently, can sometimes be improved by cuddling the dog.

“Everyone is meant to have bad days, no matter if it’s a business of your own or not,” she says. “But it’s funny, those little things that help you overcome in times of stress.”

For her, the biggest of those things isn't really little at all.

“Number one is people and your family around you. At least for me, they’re the number one strength.”

‘I’m trying to do my bit’

Maheshwari hopes the company she started in Dubai can eventually travel beyond the UAE and GCC.

“This problem is not a UAE problem, not a GCC problem,” she says.

But there's one grand claim she won't make.

Towards the end of our conversation, I ask whether she is, essentially, trying to save the planet one handbag at a time.

It's the kind of question that could produce a perfectly packaged entrepreneur quote.

Instead, she corrects the premise.

“I don’t want to say that I’m trying to save the planet,” Maheshwari says. “But I would like to believe that I’m trying to do my bit for the planet.”

Then she widens the thought beyond fashion.

“I think that if everyone starts doing their bit for the planet, the world can be a much better place.”

And perhaps that's the more compelling version of Angana Maheshwari's Dubai success story.

There was no master plan to transform fashion.

There was a woman looking for a work bag, discovering she couldn't find one that aligned with the way she wanted to consume, and deciding to see if she could build it herself.

Four years after launching the business, the ambition has grown. But Maheshwari's starting point remains remarkably simple. Buy more thoughtfully. Keep things longer. Question how they're made. And, as she puts it, do your bit.