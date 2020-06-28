Dubai: Citizens from 54 countries will be able to enter Schengen countries once EU borders open by the beginning of July.
Schengen refers to the EU passport-free zone that covers most of the European countries, and allows a person to travel to any members of the Schengen Area. There are no border controls within the Schengen Zone.
Ahead of its official release later this week, which is expected to be implemented after July 1, EU officials said the list will be updated according to the epidemiological situation and coronavirus response in each country, the ability to apply containment measures during travel, and whether or not that country has lifted travel restrictions towards the EU.
Eligible countries
Citizens of the following countries are listed in this draft list:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bhutan
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Canada
- China
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
- Dominica
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Georgia
- Guyana
- India
- Indonesia
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Lebanon
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Palau
- Paraguay
- Rwanda
- Saint Lucia
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican City
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
Source: Schengen Visa
On June 11, the Commission presented its recommendation on the reopening of internal Schengen borders on June 15, so that Europeans can travel within the borderless area freely, just as they did pre-pandemic, according to Schengenvisainfo.com.
The Commission also recommended that the Member States should start allowing third-country nationals to enter the EU starting from July 1, gradually and partially, based on the epidemiological situation in each third-country.