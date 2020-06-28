1.614719-3471651695
A passenger is seen on an escalator at Cointrin airport in Geneva. Image Credit: Reuters
Dubai: Citizens from 54 countries will be able to enter Schengen countries once EU borders open by the beginning of July.

Schengen refers to the EU passport-free zone that covers most of the European countries, and allows a person to travel to any members of the Schengen Area. There are no border controls within the Schengen Zone.

Ahead of its official release later this week, which is expected to be implemented after July 1, EU officials said the list will be updated according to the epidemiological situation and coronavirus response in each country, the ability to apply containment measures during travel, and whether or not that country has lifted travel restrictions towards the EU.

Eligible countries

Citizens of the following countries are listed in this draft list:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Andorra
  4. Angola
  5. Australia
  6. Bahamas
  7. Bhutan
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Canada
  10. China
  11. Costa Rica
  12. Cuba
  13. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
  14. Dominica
  15. Egypt
  16. Ethiopia
  17. Georgia
  18. Guyana
  19. India
  20. Indonesia
  21. Jamaica
  22. Japan
  23. Kazakhstan
  24. Kosovo
  25. Lebanon
  26. Mauritius
  27. Monaco
  28. Mongolia
  29. Montenegro
  30. Morocco
  31. Mozambique
  32. Myanmar
  33. Namibia
  34. New Zealand
  35. Nicaragua
  36. Palau
  37. Paraguay
  38. Rwanda
  39. Saint Lucia
  40. Serbia
  41. South Korea
  42. Tajikistan
  43. Thailand
  44. Tunisia
  45. Turkey
  46. Turkmenistan
  47. Uganda
  48. Ukraine
  49. Uruguay
  50. Uzbekistan
  51. Vatican City
  52. Venezuela
  53. Vietnam
  54. Zambia

Source: Schengen Visa

On June 11, the Commission presented its recommendation on the reopening of internal Schengen borders on June 15, so that Europeans can travel within the borderless area freely, just as they did pre-pandemic, according to Schengenvisainfo.com.

The Commission also recommended that the Member States should start allowing third-country nationals to enter the EU starting from July 1, gradually and partially, based on the epidemiological situation in each third-country.