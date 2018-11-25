The publisher Well + Away recently came out with a series of healthy travel guides, called VitalGuides, with vegans in mind. Guides for San Francisco and London are already available, and another for Philadelphia will debut this month, followed by Brooklyn in December. “Not all restaurants included are vegan, but each one must provide thoughtful vegan options beyond vegetable sides,” said founder Margaux Lushing. The guides, which are curated by locals in each city, are available for download in print and mobile formats for $12.99 (Dh47.7) each. The startup also offers in-room VitalKits, with vegan snacks for a variety of hotels, one of the many ways hospitality brands are adapting their offerings to accommodate vegan travellers.