Powerful storytelling by Arab artists marks the debut of the Bukhara Biennial

Another Arab participant is the Qatari filmmaker, Majid Al Remaihi. His project at Rashid Madrasa was accomplished in collaboration with Anhar Salem, who has lived in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and Iskandar Hakimov from Uzbekistan. Reflecting on the broader theme of healing through shared experiences and cultural exchange, it is called ‘A Donkey Will.’ With this work, the collaborators explore the construction and fragmentation of historical narratives within the Arabian Gulf, using diverse media to show how memory, myth, and documentation intersect to shape our understanding of a place: