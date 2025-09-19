Maserati and Acqua di Parma ‘Art of Travel’ colab

Completing the line are two accessories with unmistakable Italian flair. The Passepartout Leather Charm, stitched in yellow and bearing the Maserati emblem, discreetly carries a 12ml vial of Colonia Eau de Cologne. And for true connoisseurs, there is the Art of Travel Coffret - it’s a highly exclusive piece limited to just 100 examples worldwide. Inside the signature Acqua di Parma hat box rests the diffuser, a Luce di Colonia refill, and a pair of Maserati-blue nappa leather driving gloves. Trimmed with yellow piping, fingerless, and perforated at the knuckles, the gloves are designed not only for elegance but also for grip, echoing Maserati’s grand touring tradition of performance wrapped in style.