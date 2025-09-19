GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
THE KURATOR
THE KURATOR
The Kurator /
Style

Maserati and Acqua di Parma ‘Art of Travel’ colab

’Art of Travel’ is the latest collaboration between Maserati and Acqua di Parma

Last updated:
By Dejan Jovanovic is
2 MIN READ
Maserati and Acqua di Parma ‘Art of Travel’ colab

When two Italian icons join forces you get a result such as this, of pure  sophisticated style and craftsmanship. Maserati, the Modenese purveyor of legendary Grand Touring cars, and Milanese luxury Maison Acqua di Parma have unveiled a collaboration that shares their vision of ‘The Art of Travel’.

But this latest partnership isn’t actually rooted neither in Modena nor Milan, but rather right here in Dubai. Two years ago, a bespoke Maserati driving event for its customers in the Emirates paired high-octane performance with the adventure of the open road, which inspired Acqua di Parma with a vision that has now resulted in the Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection.

At the heart of this latest suite of travel companions is the Andiamo Car Diffuser, a far cry from the throwaway plastic gubbins hanging from your rear-view mirrors. Finished in Acqua di Parma’s signature sunshine yellow and embossed with the Maserati Trident, it magnetically clips to the car’s ventilation grill, diffusing scents seamlessly through the airflow. Its circular form echoes Acqua di Parma’s iconic hat boxes, while its refills allow drivers to select a fragrance to suit the mood.

 Completing the line are two accessories with unmistakable Italian flair. The Passepartout Leather Charm, stitched in yellow and bearing the Maserati emblem, discreetly carries a 12ml vial of Colonia Eau de Cologne. And for true connoisseurs, there is the Art of Travel Coffret - it’s a highly exclusive piece limited to just 100 examples worldwide. Inside the signature Acqua di Parma hat box rests the diffuser, a Luce di Colonia refill, and a pair of Maserati-blue nappa leather driving gloves. Trimmed with yellow piping, fingerless, and perforated at the knuckles, the gloves are designed not only for elegance but also for grip, echoing Maserati’s grand touring tradition of performance wrapped in style.

Exclusivity is built into the project. The coffret will be available only at Acqua di Parma boutiques in Milan, Rome, Saint-Tropez, and Paris. The Andiamo Car Diffuser will be offered at Maserati showrooms and online, with a handful also reserved for select Acqua di Parma stores and e-commerce.

By Dejan Jovanovic is
Related Topics:
The Kurator

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

It’s no secret that millennials love to travel, and many are seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures when making travel plans

UAE travellers use fashion to pick destinations abroad

2m read
People queue to see the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan as a picture of him is seen on a screen, on September 6, 2025.

Giorgio Armani remembered: Milan bids goodbye

2m read
Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi passed away in a car crash.

Barbie designers die in Italy car crash

2m read
The MC Pura is more than a sequel to the MC20. It’s Maserati doubling down on its core DNA.

Meet the Maserati MC Pura: Pure power

3m read