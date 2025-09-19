Maserati and Acqua di Parma ‘Art of Travel’ colab

’Art of Travel’ is the latest collaboration between Maserati and Acqua di Parma
When two Italian icons join forces you get a result such as this, of pure sophisticated style and craftsmanship. Maserati, the Modenese purveyor of legendary Grand Touring cars, and Milanese luxury Maison Acqua di Parma have unveiled a collaboration that shares their vision of ‘The Art of Travel’.
But this latest partnership isn’t actually rooted neither in Modena nor Milan, but rather right here in Dubai. Two years ago, a bespoke Maserati driving event for its customers in the Emirates paired high-octane performance with the adventure of the open road, which inspired Acqua di Parma with a vision that has now resulted in the Acqua di Parma x Maserati collection.
At the heart of this latest suite of travel companions is the Andiamo Car Diffuser, a far cry from the throwaway plastic gubbins hanging from your rear-view mirrors. Finished in Acqua di Parma’s signature sunshine yellow and embossed with the Maserati Trident, it magnetically clips to the car’s ventilation grill, diffusing scents seamlessly through the airflow. Its circular form echoes Acqua di Parma’s iconic hat boxes, while its refills allow drivers to select a fragrance to suit the mood.
Completing the line are two accessories with unmistakable Italian flair. The Passepartout Leather Charm, stitched in yellow and bearing the Maserati emblem, discreetly carries a 12ml vial of Colonia Eau de Cologne. And for true connoisseurs, there is the Art of Travel Coffret - it’s a highly exclusive piece limited to just 100 examples worldwide. Inside the signature Acqua di Parma hat box rests the diffuser, a Luce di Colonia refill, and a pair of Maserati-blue nappa leather driving gloves. Trimmed with yellow piping, fingerless, and perforated at the knuckles, the gloves are designed not only for elegance but also for grip, echoing Maserati’s grand touring tradition of performance wrapped in style.
Exclusivity is built into the project. The coffret will be available only at Acqua di Parma boutiques in Milan, Rome, Saint-Tropez, and Paris. The Andiamo Car Diffuser will be offered at Maserati showrooms and online, with a handful also reserved for select Acqua di Parma stores and e-commerce.
