From chrome to clarity: Škoda’s bold design shift

The transformation has been steady and deliberate. With a legacy that stretches back to the birth of the automobile, Škoda’s heritage was sharpened after joining the Volkswagen Group in 1991. Becoming one of Europe’s best selling brands, it established itself as the ‘thinking man’s’ choice. Now Neuhold’s team is re-examining those characteristic values of practicality and dependability, not to abandon them, but to evolve them for a digital, electric era.