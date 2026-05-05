Geely NEV at Auto Show: Galaxy Light returns, Starshine 7 EV debuts, and M9 strengthens GCC story

Main reveal

The centrepiece of the Beijing 2026 presence is the global debut of the second-generation Geely Galaxy Light concept, a vehicle Geely positions as a benchmark for its own evolution. Where the first Geely Galaxy Light was a more dramatic coupe-style concept, the second generation takes the design language in a more mature and family-oriented direction, while still introducing the refined Geely Galaxy Starfall visual identity with Eastern-inspired elements such as flying-eave-style headlights and Rising Sun taillights.

Starship 7 EV: The pure-electric flagship

One of the most important production stories for GCC relevance is the Geely NEV Starshine 7 EV, which was spotted ahead of the show and confirmed with a driving range of up to 605km. As the all-electric version of the Starship 7 family, it shows that Geely NEV is not relying only on plug-in hybrids, but is also broadening its appeal for buyers who want full-electric usability and longer-range everyday practicality.

The broader Geely NEV Middle East brief says the brand’s regional strategy is built around accessible premium positioning, heat-engineered technology, and products tailored to local driving conditions, which makes a 605km EV SUV a meaningful part of the future regional line-up. In editorial terms, the Starshine 7 EV should be framed not just as a Beijing debut, but as a likely bridge between China’s newest Geely NEV products and what Gulf buyers can expect next.

A7 Sedan: Dual-powertrain sedan launch

Alongside the concept reveal and the Starshine 7 EV debut, Geely NEV launched the A7 sedan in both pure-electric and plug-in hybrid forms, giving buyers the choice between BEV and PHEV powertrains on the same large sedan platform. The A7 EV uses a 58.05 kWh LFP battery, produces 160kW, reaches 100km/h in 7.4 seconds, and offers a CLTC range of 550km, while both versions use a 14.6-inch touchscreen powered by Flyme Auto 2.0.

That dual-powertrain strategy matters because it mirrors Geely NEV’s wider market logic: different buyers are moving towards electrification at different speeds, so the brand is positioning itself to serve both ends of the transition.

Geely NEV Cruiser

Another important model in the Beijing narrative is the Geely Cruiser, which takes the Geely NEV story into off-road territory. The Cruiser features GVMC motion control, AI intelligent AWD, 800mm wading depth, active suspension, crab-walk mode, tank turn, and even a swimming mode for crossing small bodies of water at up to 8.5km/h.

For regional readers, this model is especially relevant because GCC buyers often respond strongly to vehicles that combine daily usability with real off-road credibility. Even if the Cruiser is not the first Geely NEV model to launch regionally, it reinforces the idea that the brand is expanding beyond conventional urban crossovers into more lifestyle-driven products.

M9 and GCC relevance

M9 is a six-seat flagship SUV using the Thor EM-P Super Hybrid System, a distributed three-motor AWD set-up, and up to 520kW of system power.

It is built on the GEA Evo native architecture, which unifies hardware, systems, ecosystem, and AI, while also using dual-chamber air suspension, CCD dampers, and adaptive modes such as Magic Carpet for comfort across different road conditions. Inside, M9 uses a native hybrid flat-floor layout with 88.3 per cent cabin space utilisation and a six-seat configuration designed to maximise third-row comfort, which Geely NEV explicitly positions for larger families, executive transport, and chauffeur-driven use cases in the GCC.

M9 also carries strong technology credentials thanks to G-Pilot H5 intelligent driving and a chassis intelligence set-up built around GEEA 3.0 Architecture and an AI Digital Chassis with millisecond-level response and GVMC precision torque control. In practical terms, that gives the article a stronger regional angle: while Beijing showcases Geely NEV’s newest concepts and product ambitions, M9 is one of the vehicles most directly aligned with the expectations of Gulf buyers looking for premium size, performance, and comfort.

Ripple Aesthetics

Running through the Geely NEV line-up is a more coherent design identity rooted in Ripple Aesthetics, which evolves further in the new Geely Galaxy Light concept through the Galaxy Starfall treatment. On the technology side, Geely NEV products benefit from Geely Group’s wider ecosystem, including Flyme Auto, advanced hybrid systems, and a broader AI-led safety and intelligent-driving stack that also supports the group’s Beijing technology story.

What Beijing 2026 means for Geely NEV

Three years after launch, the brand now looks less like a promising sub-brand and more like a serious multi-product business with a clear regional strategy. Beijing 2026 adds a concept car that defines where the design is going, a long-range Starshine 7 EV, a dual-powertrain A7 sedan, the adventurous Geely Cruiser, and a highly GCC-relevant M9 flagship SUV.