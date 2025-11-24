Astrea London: Ethical lab-grown diamonds merging science and style

In fact, for Morrison, her foray into diamonds may have been written in the stars. Cambridge-educated and a multi-award-­winning business leader, Morrison began her career in Wealth Management. However, it was a chance encounter at the school gates that put her on the path to creating ethical fine jewellery. “It started when another mom at school asked if I had ever heard about lab-grown ­diamonds. I hadn’t at the time. But that was it. I had just sold my last firm, and I was looking for something new,” she reminisces. “Once I started doing some research, I realised the damage that the mining industry was doing to children and to the ground in Africa, I just thought I had to do something about it.” Morisson says, adding that she already had strong familial ties to South Africa, where most of the large diamond mines are: “My family have vineyards there, and I have been involved with the country (South Africa) for many years —in fact, I built a school with some friends called Sumbandila, to help educate underprivileged kids.”