Vacheron Constantin unveils La Quête du Temps: When Watchmaking becomes cosmic art

But Vacheron Constantin didn’t stop at the Louvre. From this monumental clock comes a wrist-bound echo: the Métiers d’Art Tribute to The Quest of Time, a double-sided timepiece limited to just 20 examples. It houses the new Calibre 3670, a 512-component manual-wind movement with four patents of its own. One dial features a human figure whose arms mark the hours and minutes in a double-retrograde display, set against the constellations as they appeared in 1755. Flip it, and a sky chart tracks the stars in real time.