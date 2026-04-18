That experience lit the fuse for the idea that his passion could somehow turn into something bigger. And that, of course, is TheArsenale. It’s part gallery, part concept store, part salon, and part some kind of secret society for total machine obsessives. To properly understand it, you have to understand where Patrice comes from professionally, where he learned this art of techno-seduction. “The advertising world taught me how to tell stories, how to give emotion and meaning to objects,” he says.