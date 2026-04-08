The region's ongoing uncertainty colours every conversation in Dubai right now. Against that backdrop, discussing wellness rituals and pool days requires a certain honesty: these things are not answers, and no one is pretending they are. What they are, perhaps, is a reminder of the texture of ordinary life - the value of an afternoon, an unhurried meal, time with someone you love. This season, Dubai's hospitality industry has responded with something more intentional: longer check-outs, deeper treatments, more considered programming. Here is where to find it.