Typically, the journey of a fragrance from concept to execution is long, involving countless trials and refinements. Perfumers experiment with notes and blends to capture the perfect balance—the sparkle of the top notes that make the first impression, the heart notes that unfold with time to reveal the fragrance’s true character, and the base notes that linger, leaving a lasting trail. “First, you start with the brief in general. And the brief is what we want to convey in terms of the collection, which is Paris,” explains Bénacin. “Then we gave this brief to the perfumer, or in this case, ten master perfumers, and asked them to come back with three versions,” he adds. Following this, Bénacin and his team tested and tweaked each fragrance with their creators to ensure that every layer hit the right notes.