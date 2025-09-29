How design shapes the future

The event reflected the growing influence of design thinking across industries
The Innovation by Design Summit and Msheireb Awards are shaping the conversation around the future of design, celebrating emerging talents and regional innovation.
Design plays a pivotal role in shaping our future, whether in business, technology, or culture. This idea took center stage at the second edition of the Innovation by Design Summit, held last week at Msheireb Downtown Doha, alongside the expanded Msheireb Awards for Innovation in Design. The event reflected the growing influence of design thinking across industries, with sessions exploring artificial intelligence, sustainable architecture, immersive media, and cultural exchange.
This year’s expanded awards programme recognised excellence across both corporate and individual design categories. Notably, the Emerging Designer awards spotlighted the region’s depth of creative talent, with three standout projects honoured for their innovation and impact. These recognitions underscored the growing significance of design across diverse fields—celebrating emerging voices like Yasamin Shaikhi, for her work in sustainable design, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah Al-Thani, for his contributions to cultural storytelling.
Yasamin Shaikhi from VCUarts Qatar was honoured in the Product Design & Innovation category for her project “Food Waste Renaissance: From the Table, For the Table.” Her work transforms food by-products into functional lighting, embracing the principles of circular design and sustainable creativity. “It’s difficult to put into words what it means to receive this award, but I am deeply grateful,” she said. “Beyond the honour itself, it serves as a powerful source of motivation—something every emerging designer dreams of. It’s a reminder to keep pushing forward with design research and development, knowing there is a community that believes in and supports this journey.”
In the Art & Design Expression category, filmmaker and artist Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah Al-Thani was recognised for his multimedia exhibition Intaj and the creative platform Intajat,a new cultural initiative and marketplace launched in May 2025. Intajat is designed to connect and support artists across art, film, and culture, with a particular focus on fostering Arab creativity and linking Qatari artists with global audiences. The platform bridges heritage, art, and cultural storytelling while nurturing local creative ecosystems. Reflecting on the achievement, Sheikh Khalifa remarked, “This award is a true reflection of our collective effort and vision. We could not have achieved this without Msheireb Properties. We did this together.”
Bachir Mohammed was honoured in the Design for Social Impact category for his powerful installation “Echo of Lost Innocence.” The large-scale artwork, composed of 15,000 concrete-bound teddy bears, symbolises the children lost in Gaza, using visual art as a medium for remembrance and advocacy. “I am deeply grateful to Msheireb Properties for recognising the charity initiative Echo of Lost Innocence, held in September 2024,” he said. “This award is a meaningful reminder of how human experiences continue to shape art and design cultures. I feel truly honoured to have been part of this journey, and I hold in my prayers the people of Gaza and all Palestinians, wishing them peace and stability.”
Presented by Msheireb Properties in collaboration with Fast Company Middle East, and powered by Doha Design District with Media City Qatar as a strategic partner, the event brought together over 400 designers, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world. Together, they advanced a dynamic and timely dialogue about the power of design to shape not just objects or experiences, but the very future we inhabit.
