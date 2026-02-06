Essences Act II - Renaud Salmon Pays Homage to Amouage

Certain dishes were deliberately provocative. The butterfly, for example, was as much a statement as a meal. “I was very moved by the butterfly,” Salmon admitted, “because it was breaking my heart to eat it in a way. And I’m glad I felt discomfort, not just something pleasant. It pushed the limits.” Beyond theatricality, it was an educational moment: insects, including caterpillars and butterfly larvae, are high in protein - often surpassing chicken - and increasingly considered a future food source. “Sometimes it’s a feeling of disgust,” he added, “and even if I felt very uncomfortable with some dishes, it doesn’t change the fact that what the chef has done is outstanding. That was part of the intention - to challenge perception.”