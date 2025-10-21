At the heart of Diriyah’s JAX District, contemporary art luminaries are in for an exceptional experience as the BIENALSUR 2025 opens at Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art. Inaugurated on October 15 by The Saudi Museums Commission this marks the fourth Saudi edition of the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America, BIENALSUR, as a significant step to reinforce the kingdom’s growing presence and progressive role in the global dialogue on contemporary art.