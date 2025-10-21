The exhibition runs from 15 October to 31 December 2025 in JAX, Diriyah
At the heart of Diriyah’s JAX District, contemporary art luminaries are in for an exceptional experience as the BIENALSUR 2025 opens at Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art. Inaugurated on October 15 by The Saudi Museums Commission this marks the fourth Saudi edition of the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America, BIENALSUR, as a significant step to reinforce the kingdom’s growing presence and progressive role in the global dialogue on contemporary art.
Under the theme “Let’s Play: A Labyrinth of Options” the exhibition brings together 26 international and Saudi artists, to explore the ideas of choice, chance and imagination. Transforming the museum into an interactive playground, the show invites visitors to engage with light, sound, movement, and walkable sculptures. Audience-activated works and immersive installations create a dynamic environment designed to inspire families, students, and art enthusiasts alike.
The 2025 Edition features a diverse lineup of artists, including notable names from Saudi Arabia such as Nasser Al Turki, Arwa Alneami, Rex Chouk, Dur Kattan, International participants include Carlos Amorales (Mexico), Christian Boltanski (France), Robbie Cooper (United Kingdom), Dias & Riedweg (Mauricio Dias, Brazil / Walter Riedweg, Switzerland), Félix González-Torres (US/Cuba), Glenda León (Cuba), Marcelino Melo (Brazil), Marta Minujín (Argentina), Vik Muniz (Brazil), Erwin Wurm (Austria), Liliana Porter (Argentina) & Ana Tiscornia (Uruguay), Michelangelo Pistoletto (Italy), Pierre Ardouvin (France)
To increase participation and attract new audiences, SAMoCA is also hosting two extra programs, SAFAR and MUNTADA SAMoCA, in addition to the three-month exhibition.
Curated by BIENALSUR Artistic Director Diana Wechsler, the exhibition is part of BIENALSUR’s 10th anniversary edition. Originating at the Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Buenos Aires and supported by UNESCO, the biennial now spans more than 70 cities and 140 institutions worldwide. The Riyadh chapter advances SAMoCA’s mission to foster cultural exchange, empower Saudi talent and broaden access to contemporary art in the Kingdom.
