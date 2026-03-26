UAE advises flexible work for private sector during unstable weather conditions
Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a reminder for remote workers to take simple but effective steps to stay protected while working from home, as authorities highlight growing cybersecurity risks linked to remote and flexible work arrangements.
The advisory comes as UAE authorities encourage companies to adopt remote and flexible working options during unstable weather conditions to protect workers and ensure business continuity, increasing the need for stronger digital safety practices.
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The UAE Cyber Security Council said working remotely offers flexibility but also requires greater responsibility in protecting company systems and personal data, noting that small cybersecurity measures can significantly reduce risks.
Key safety tips include:
Install trusted antivirus software and keep internet security systems updated
Always connect through a secure VPN
Be cautious with video conferencing and consider using a webcam cover
Use only company-approved software and tools
Report phishing attempts to security teams immediately
Officials stressed that remote work security starts with individuals and urged employees to stay alert, stay informed, and make cybersecurity a daily priority.
UAE cybersecurity authorities have warned of a sharp rise in cyber threats linked to remote work, with incidents increasing by more than 40 per cent in recent years.
According to data from the UAE Cyber Security Council, about 38 per cent of modern cyberattacks now target infrastructure associated with remote work, including home devices and virtual private networks (VPNs). Experts warned that weak security systems can expose users to unauthorised access, interception of communications and theft of sensitive data, as attackers increasingly exploit unsecured networks and personal devices.
Authorities urged individuals and organisations to prioritise data protection and remain vigilant against suspicious online activity to reduce exposure to cyber threats.
The reminder follows recent guidance from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which urged private sector companies to strengthen worker safety measures and introduce flexible or remote working arrangements during adverse weather conditions.
The ministry stressed that worker health and safety remain a priority and called on companies to ensure safe working environments, proper protective measures and business continuity planning, reinforcing the importance of secure and responsible remote work practices across the UAE.