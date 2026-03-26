The advisory comes as UAE authorities encourage companies to adopt remote and flexible working options during unstable weather conditions to protect workers and ensure business continuity, increasing the need for stronger digital safety practices.

Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a reminder for remote workers to take simple but effective steps to stay protected while working from home, as authorities highlight growing cybersecurity risks linked to remote and flexible work arrangements.

The ministry stressed that worker health and safety remain a priority and called on companies to ensure safe working environments, proper protective measures and business continuity planning, reinforcing the importance of secure and responsible remote work practices across the UAE.

The reminder follows recent guidance from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which urged private sector companies to strengthen worker safety measures and introduce flexible or remote working arrangements during adverse weather conditions.

According to data from the UAE Cyber Security Council, about 38 per cent of modern cyberattacks now target infrastructure associated with remote work, including home devices and virtual private networks (VPNs). Experts warned that weak security systems can expose users to unauthorised access, interception of communications and theft of sensitive data, as attackers increasingly exploit unsecured networks and personal devices.

UAE cybersecurity authorities have warned of a sharp rise in cyber threats linked to remote work, with incidents increasing by more than 40 per cent in recent years.

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