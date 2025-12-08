GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Why protecting your brand matters more than ever

Counterfeiting, impersonation and cybercrime make resilience a strategic priority

Last updated:
Anoop Paudval, Head of Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Rising digital threats push companies to tighten defences and rebuild trust.
Rising digital threats push companies to tighten defences and rebuild trust.
Shutterstock

Dubai: A robust brand protection strategy is now essential for building brand resilience, especially as digital threats such as counterfeiting and impersonation continue to rise. It requires a holistic, multi-layered approach that combines legal action, digital monitoring, physical product security and proactive crisis management to safeguard a company’s intellectual property, reputation and long-term success.

In today’s connected economy, resilience is no longer measured only by a company’s ability to operate during a crisis. It increasingly depends on how well organisations protect their brand identity across both digital and physical marketplaces. With cybercrime, counterfeiting and online impersonation accelerating, brand protection has become a non-negotiable part of corporate resilience strategies aimed at building trust.

The rising tide of opportunities and threats

The digital economy has opened vast opportunities for global expansion, but it has also created new risks. Counterfeit goods sold on online marketplaces, fake social media accounts impersonating executives and phishing attacks disguised as trusted brands are now common. Beyond financial losses, the reputational damage can be severe. Once consumer trust is compromised, recovery is slow and costly.

Why brand protection is a cornerstone of resilience and trust

Resilience is the ability to withstand and adapt to disruptions — whether cyberattacks, supply chain issues or reputational crises. Brand protection is central to this. When an organisation loses control of its name, logo or digital presence, it risks immediate financial harm and long-term erosion of customer confidence.

Modern brand protection systems blend technology, monitoring, awareness and enforcement. They scan online marketplaces, websites, social media and even the dark web for misuse of brand assets, enabling quick takedowns and legal action. This proactive approach strengthens organisational resilience by reducing fraud, preventing revenue leakage, supporting regulatory compliance and preserving customer trust.

Prominent use cases

A major sports brand faced thousands of counterfeit products on global marketplaces. With automated image-recognition tools, it detected and removed fake listings at scale, traced counterfeit supply chains and significantly reduced harmful imitation products.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies with strong protection systems were able to quickly identify and remove fake vaccines and test kits, protecting patients and maintaining public trust.

Financial services firms also rely on these tools to counter daily phishing attempts and impersonation risks that could lead to regulatory penalties and reputational damage.

Beyond defence: Agility and growth

Brand protection is not only defensive — it also supports expansion. When companies enter new markets with complex regulations and higher counterfeiting risks, protection platforms give them the intelligence and legal backing to operate safely.

In the digital economy, authenticity drives sales. Securing online channels strengthens e-commerce strategies and supports sustainable growth.

The bottom line

In a volatile market, resilience requires more than strong IT systems or diverse supply chains. It demands vigilant protection of one of a company’s most valuable assets: its brand. Brand protection is no longer optional — it is essential to defending against fraud, counterfeiting and impersonation, and is a key driver of customer trust.

As businesses prepare for the decade ahead, one truth stands out: resilience begins with protecting the name customers know and trust.

Anoop Paudval
Anoop PaudvalHead of Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Gulf News
Anoop Paudval leads Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) at Gulf News, Al Nisr Publishing, and serves as a Digital Resilience Ambassador. With 25+ years in IT, he builds cybersecurity frameworks and risk programs that strengthen business resilience, cut costs, and ensure compliance. His expertise covers security design, administration, and integration across manufacturing, media, and publishing.
Show More
Related Topics:
technology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Macky Sall

Digital leadership now hinges on trust and unity

3m read
Abu Dhabi court orders refund over counterfeit concert ticket scam

Man fined Dh5,000 for selling fake tickets on Instagram

1m read
What to know before your first hike in the UAE

What to know before your first hike in the UAE

4m read
Over 450 experts from 25 nations gather to tackle counterfeit goods, cyber-IP crime, and enforcement gaps.

Dubai hosts summit to combat rising global IP crimes

6m read