In practice, AI companies are already leaning on a mix of approaches. Retrieval augmented generation lets models pull in fresh, external information rather than relying purely on what they memorised during training, though as the Bloomberg findings show, it is not a complete fix on its own. Companies are also investing more in data curation, the unglamorous work of cleaning, labelling and tracking where training data actually came from, so AI generated content can be filtered out or balanced against real human material. Regulation is starting to catch up too, with the European Union's AI Act introducing transparency requirements that touch on data quality, and early, similar efforts now under discussion in the US.