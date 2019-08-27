You may want to use a time lapse video, a live photo, or a series of static photos

Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: Adding video to a tweet can pull 10 times more engagements than tweets without video, the micro-blogging platform has revealed.

Tweets with images attract 150 per cent more re-tweets than tweets without images and even tweets with a GIF gain 55 per cent more engagement than those without a GIF, according to Twitter for Business.

Along with emojis, GIFs are one of the primary ways people communicate online.

"While it's easy to use an existing GIF to complement your tweet copy, many marketers don't realise how simple it is to create their very own original, branded GIF," Nick Reese wrote in a Twitter for Business blog post.

Depending on the type of effect you're trying to capture, you may want to use a Time Lapse video, a Live Photo, or a series of static photos.

"While it's possible to create a GIF from within the iPhone's Photos app, GIF-making apps simplify the process and make it easier to add stickers and text," said Twitter.

Another feature that's often overlooked is the phone's video screen capture ability.

"Stop motion is the foundation for animation. With your phone, creating a stop motion video is as simple as taking a photo, moving the object slightly, taking another photo, and repeat," Reese suggested.

Attachable lights and flashes help capture the best visuals possible without requiring a studio lighting setup.

You can also get a microphone that attaches to your iPhone to capture ambient sound, or a clip-on microphone for conducting on-camera interviews.