Businesses, big and small, will pick up the baton first before consumers tune in

Preparations under way for Gitex Technology Week, which starts today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: How soon can 5G be the de facto network for UAE’s telecom subscribers? Going by the speed at which they have got on to 4G or any of the earlier platforms, the answer is: not too long.

“The 4G LTE network coverage has reached 99.4 per cent and 3G covers 99.8 per cent,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat Group.

The FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) has reached 95.7 per cent of homes, maintaining the UAE’s position as a global leader in FTTH for the third consecutive year.

“We expect businesses to lead the 5G revolution driven by their desire to meet their requirements from connecting a single location, to using networking to connecting “smart” facilities with the latest technologies like AI and robotics. All of which will open opportunities to increase revenue, reduce operational costs and create unique experiences.”

First to market

In May, the UAE operator became the first in the region to deploy 5G to consumers and also offer 5G-enabled handsets. Etisalat was also the first regional telco to provide indoor 5G coverage in selected buildings in the country. The Abu Dhabi Airport thus became the first international terminal to be powered with indoor ultra-high speed 5G connectivity.

This has been a “landmark year for Etisalat 5G advancements … but this is only the beginning,” the CEO said. “We are working closely across different sectors in the adoption of 5G solutions — energy, manufacturing, health care, real estate and property. Technologies like AI and robotics will facilitate remote monitoring, analysing real-time data, bring energy efficiency and enable autonomous transportation.”

Start of the journey

Multiple countries have also embarked on the 5G trip, but take-up rates will need time to develop scale. Current forecasts suggest this could generate $2.2 trillion over the next 10 years for the telecom industry.

Etisalat’s 5G-related planning and investments in infrastructure, first trials and strategic partnerships started in 2014.

“You can witness the power of digital transformation in Etisalat’s major projects like Dubai Parks and Resorts; our partnership with Ministry of Interior on creating a centralised smart fire alarm system “Hassantuk” using state-of-the-art IoT systems, and mega projects like Expo 2020 to be one of the most connected places on Earth with 5G powered innovations,” the CEO added.

“Our teams work closely with large enterprises as well as the SMB sector. The opening of the Hello Business Hub added value through innovation enabling them with the right tools and services to drive into this digital future. We have also empowered small businesses by doubling broadband speeds giving them the professional edge with higher speeds and making their business future ready.”

No limits

Etisalat will be showcasing its next-generation services at Gitex under the theme “5G A World without Limits”. These will take “visitors on a journey of the future, where they will witness the impossible of the past, which has become the reality of today,” the official said.

“We are also demonstrating AI, robotics, IoT, AR and VR technologies that will take centre stage like autonomous transportation in mobility, robotics in health care, underspin implants in the retail area and a unique 5G VR experience in entertainment. Many of these technology showcases are making their presence for the first time globally on our stand during Gitex.”

The Etisalat Group attained Dh25.9 billion in revenues while consolidated net profit reached Dh4.4 billion, representing 3.1 per cent increase year-on-year. In terms of UAE subscribers, it reached 12.4 million subscribers at the end of the first-half of this year.

“Today UAE leads among the top 20 countries with the fastest fixed broadband speed and connectivity in the global fixed broadband speed index,” he said. “Etisalat also witnessed increased broadband penetration this year with the doubling of the speed for businesses and consumers.”

What 5G can do

Etisalat has worked closely with financial entities to deploy technology to bring in more flexibility for a cashless economy. There was the launch of e-wallet, a digital payment service for payment solutions using a mobile device.

The 5G network will aid the entertainment industry with faster download speeds, and users can watch 4K and 8K videos on their 5G enabled connected devices. 5G will also facilitate and improve the gaming experience on the network, online and cloud boosting the development of VR and AR gaming devices.