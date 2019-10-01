On Tinder, swiping right on a profile means expressing interest in that user

New Delhi: As per data made available by online dating platform Tinder, Pune tops the list of six Indian cities that have the highest rate of swiping right on its app.

The other cities in order of most right-swipes are: Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

On Tinder, which during August 2019 was the most downloaded dating app around the world with about 5.8 million installs, swiping right on a profile means expressing interest in that user. Mutual right swipes from two users leads to a match.

The app also shared details of cities which are the most active on Tinder.