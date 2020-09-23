The Samsung S20 FE is designed with innovations in mind that Galaxy fans love the most

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is the newest member in its series, offering a premium flagship smartphone experience that includes innovations that Galaxy fans love the most. It aims to deliver high-end experiences at a more accessible price point.

Express the best version of yourself

In the era we live in, sharing pictures and videos is the best way to express yourself. In light of this, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32MP selfie camera and a pro-grade main triple camera. It is made of a 12MP wide sensor with Dual-Pixel AF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens.

With its large image sensors, the smartphone features tetra-binning technology and multi-frame processing for richer pictures in low-light. In addition to this, you benefit from AI integration to detect and remove motion blur and suggest best shots. Particularly on its telephoto camera, the smartphone comes with 3x optical and a powerful 30x Space Zoom, letting you get closer to your subject.

To match everyone’s style preference, the Galaxy S20 FE also comes in six vibrant colours. Complimenting the sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family, you get colours including red, orange, lavender, mint, navy and white. Moreover, the back of the smartphone features a textured effect to minimise fingerprints and smudges over daily use.

Multimedia powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE delivers a limitless mobile experience, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor supporting hyper-fast 5G, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also the perfect device for scrolling through or watching your favourite YouTube channel, thanks to its 6.5-inch flat 1,080 x 2,400 Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers. This in turn makes your experience in videos, on Instagram feeds and games noticeably smoother.

Worry-free usage