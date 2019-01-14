A single photo of an egg, the only post by a mysterious, unverified account called world_record_egg on January 4, took just 10 days to surpass the previous record of 18.2 million likes held by Jenner’s photo. It is captioned: “Let us set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this, #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang.”