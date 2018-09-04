Dubai: Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (Mena) officially launched its business-to-business (B2B) cloud-based platform that is geared to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Samsung Business Suite will provide registered businesses with a set of in-demand business applications such as e-survey, e-menu, geo reporting and more, which can be customised to their requirements and launched remotely to designated Samsung devices. It is available for businesses in the region and can be downloaded from the Samsung website.