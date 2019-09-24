Smartphone originally set to be released on April 26 but was delayed due to display issues

An employee holds the Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Fold for a photograph at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea. Image Credit: AP

Samsung is finally bringing its much-anticipated and most-premium smartphone "Galaxy Fold" to India on October 1 -- just a month after its global debut in South Korea -- highly-placed sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The smartphone-cum-tablet "Galaxy Fold" smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 1.75 lakh in India. It will be sold through select retail outlets and will be available only via pre-book mode, the sources added.

Galaxy Fold will come with exclusive access to specialized customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

The smartphone was originally set to be released on April 26 but the manufacturer delayed it to fix units that experienced display issues.

Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display and six cameras. The device has a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. It opens up with 7.3-inch infinity flex display and when closed, it becomes 4.6 inch display with a 12:9 ratio.

The premium smartphone is backed by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

"Galaxy Fold" combines consumers' favourite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of experience -- from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action," DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement recently.