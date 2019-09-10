The one-minute promo video puts particular emphasis on night time camera capabilities

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel smartphone -- Pixel 4 would feature gestures, night time camera enhancements and an astrophotography mode, a promo video of the device confirmed.

The one-minute promo video puts particular emphasis on night time camera capabilities and also on some new Google Assistant features, allowing Pixel 4 owners to fully control Google Photos with just voice controls, The Verge reported on Monday.

In addition, the device would feature a new Motion Mode for action scenes, an enhanced Night Sight feature and would offer 8x zoom, reports suggest.

The new Motion Mode is said to allow users to capture high-quality action shots with moving subjects in the foreground and blurry backgrounds, The Verge reported on Friday.

The Night Sight feature would include speed-related enhancements, allowing the phone to take better pictures at night.

For 8x zoom, it is unclear whether the camera would feature optical zoom or a combination of both optical and digital.