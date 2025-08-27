Philippines scraps franchising, opening doors to faster data services, competition

No more congressional franchise requirement: In the past, incumbents (who had friends in Congress, the Senate and the courts) forced potential competitors to go through a slow, costly and political process just to join the data transmission business. Now, they only need simple registration.



Open for foreign investors: Combined with earlier reforms under the Public Service Act, the law removes big restrictions (like the old 40% cap on foreign ownership). This means global tech and telecom giants can now directly invest.



Boosts competition: More players means healthier competition, lower prices, and better service for consumers.



Supports ASEAN’s digital economy goals: The Philippines can now keep up with neighbours building a unified Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).