OpenAI introducing ads to ChatGPT in coming weeks: company

The ads will initially appear in the United States
OpenAI announced Friday it will begin testing advertisements on ChatGPT in the coming weeks, as the highly popular artificial intelligence chatbot seeks to increase revenue to cover its growing costs.
The ads will initially appear in the United States and be limited to free and lower-tier subscribers, the company said in a blog post outlining its long-anticipated move into advertising.
The integration of advertising has been a key question surrounding the immense popularity of generative artificial intelligence chatbots, with AI companies largely reluctant to interrupt the user experience with ads.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox