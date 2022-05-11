1 of 7
Alphabet Inc and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai speaks at Google's annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 11, 2022. Google/Handout via REUTERS
Alphabet Inc.'s Google outlined a significant in-house hardware expansion, highlighted by its first branded smartwatch to compete with Apple Inc.'s popular product. Google Pixel Watch, in contrast with the Apple Watch, has a circular screen, mimicking most classic wristwatches. The device was primarily developed by Fitbit, which Google acquired in January 2021.
Google also said that its Pixel 6a smartphone, which carries less robust cameras, memory and display than its more expensive Pixel 6, would go on sale July 21 starting at $449.
The search giant also introduced high-end earbuds, new smartphones and its first tablet since exiting the category three years ago. Google says Pixel Buds Pro launching July 21 for $199.
Alphabet Inc.'s Google will let consumers store and use credit cards, event tickets and car keys in a new Wallet app that it's separating from its longtime Pay app. Consumers in the US and Singapore will have access to both apps, with Pay used for financial management and transferring money to friends or family, while in 39 other markets the Wallet app will replace Pay.
Google will start letting people use photos and text together in local searches with a new "multisearch" update that taps its computer vision and data resources. This feature identifies products nearby, which will likely appeal to marketers that pay for ads in a certain geographic proximity to a user. And Google is expanding the utility of Lens, its feature for identifying objects in the real world.
Google unveiled a series of planned upgrades to its search and maps services. The new features include ways for people to search for nearby items using images and identify physical objects with their smartphone cameras. On Google Maps, the company promised a way for people to explore detailed 3D digital models of landmarks and neighborhoods before setting foot in person.
