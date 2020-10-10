Microsoft Corp. joined the growing ranks of tech giants allowing some of its employees to work from home permanently. Image Credit: Reuters

New York: Microsoft Corp. joined the growing ranks of tech giants allowing some of its employees to work from home permanently if they wish.

The software maker has instituted a "hybrid workplace" to give employees greater flexibility once its offices in the U.S. reopen, the company said in a blog post Friday.

Microsoft said it's letting any of its employees work from home less than 50% of the time if they wish, and considers that for most roles that has become standard. Those who wish to work remotely a majority of the time, will need manager approval. The company would also consider employee requests to move to another city or country if remote work would allow, though there could be salary implications and it would require approval.

Not all employees of the Redmond Washington-based company are eligible for permanent remote work, since some positions require access to hardware labs, data centers and in-person trainings.

The Verge earlier reported on Microsoft's plans.

Microsoft followed other tech peers in extending flexible work options. Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and Square Inc. among others, have given their employees the right to be considered for permanent remote posts. Microsoft has long allowed some people to work from home with manager approval, but it's formalizing the process due to situations arising from Covid-19 shutdowns.

Earlier this week, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella seemed to make a case for working in the office at least some of the time. Spending too much time on video calls can make employees tired and working from home can make it difficult to transition from corporate to private life, he said.