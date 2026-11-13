Microsoft outage updates: Outlook, Teams down for millions as UAE users report disruption

Microsoft says its first fixes did not work as expected, with engineers trying new options

Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services remain disrupted for millions of users worldwide, including in the UAE, after a major outage that began on Thursday. On Friday morning, Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Teams were the most reported services on Downdetector’s UAE site, while the outage tracker counted affected Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories. Microsoft has blamed connectivity errors in part of its Exchange Online infrastructure and elevated load across multiple regions, and admitted that its initial fixes were “not taking as expected” as engineers work on alternative solutions. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

Highlights