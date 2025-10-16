Meta AI gets a Bollywood touch with Deepika Padukone’s voice

Bollywood star lends her voice to Meta’s AI assistant across India and 5 other countries
Deepika announced the collaboration through an Instagram video, where she was seen recording her voice in a studio. “Hi, I am Deepika Padukone. I am the new voice of Meta AI. So tap the ring and my voice will run out,” she said in the clip.
Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Okay, so this is pretty cool! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.”
Meta confirmed that users in India can now interact with Meta AI using Deepika’s voice in Indian English, offering a more local and relatable experience. The company also introduced full Hindi language support and UPI Lite payments, making Meta AI’s features more accessible and personalised for Indian users.
