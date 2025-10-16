GOLD/FOREX
Meta AI gets a Bollywood touch with Deepika Padukone’s voice

Bollywood star lends her voice to Meta’s AI assistant across India and 5 other countries

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has joined hands with Meta as the new voice of its AI assistant across several countries, including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Deepika announced the collaboration through an Instagram video, where she was seen recording her voice in a studio. “Hi, I am Deepika Padukone. I am the new voice of Meta AI. So tap the ring and my voice will run out,” she said in the clip.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Okay, so this is pretty cool! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.”

Meta confirmed that users in India can now interact with Meta AI using Deepika’s voice in Indian English, offering a more local and relatable experience. The company also introduced full Hindi language support and UPI Lite payments, making Meta AI’s features more accessible and personalised for Indian users.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
