San Francisco: In a bid to make the messaging platform more user friendly, Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature that will allow users to silently exit groups.

In a screenshot, it is shown that when users want to exit a WhatsApp group, other people will not be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be able to see who exits the group, but others do not, according to WABetaInfo.

This feature is under development so it is not ready to be rolled out to beta testers.

Currently, when users exit a group, WhatsApp normally adds a system message in the chat to inform all participants that you exited the group.

The report mentioned that even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp Desktop beta, the feature will surely be released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future.

But this feature is under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta at the moment and it is planned to be rolled out to users in a future update, the report said.

Recently, the messaging platform has announced that it is rolling out new features, including emoji reactions, bigger files and groups.

The company said that it is slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group, which, till now, allowed to add only up to 256.