Dubai: Instant messaging app WhatsApp services are back to normal after outage in the UAE and many other parts of the world, on Saturday
The outage started at least at 11.10am Saturday and many users in UAE and the rest of the world complained of outage on mobile devices and desktops.
Real-time problem and outage monitoring site Downdetector saw over thousand reports within minutes complaining of outage in UAE and elsewhere.
'Not sending messages in UAE,' a user named Jeby complained.
Users from Sri Lanka also reported issues with the messaging app.
All Meta services are down in Singapore a user posted on X, formerly twitter.
'Mobile app resumed working with some lags in sending and receiving messages,' another user named Omar posted.